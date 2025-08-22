Le Circuit du Chefresne

Le Chefresne, le village protestant Cette commune nouvelle de Percy-en-Normandie tiendrait son nom du frêne, qu’on appelle l’arbre du diable qui attire la foudre . On raconte ainsi qu’un pasteur protestant, nommé Eugène Sabattier, se serait fait foudroyer en restant sous un frêne tout à côté du temple, encore en construction à cette époque. Ce passé protestant se reflète désormais à travers les temples Protestants. Entre campagne verdoyante et hortensias colorés, ce circuit vous emmène pour 8km de randonnée.

Le Chefresne, the Protestant village This new commune of Percy-en-Normandie would take its name from the ash tree, which is called the devil’s tree that attracts lightning . It is said that a Protestant pastor, Eugène Sabattier, was struck by lightning while standing under an ash tree next to the temple, which was still under construction at the time. This Protestant past is now reflected in the Protestant temples. Between green countryside and colourful hydrangeas, this circuit takes you on an 8km walk.

Le Chefresne, das protestantische Dorf Diese neue Gemeinde in Percy-en-Normandie soll ihren Namen von der Esche erhalten haben, die als Baum des Teufels, der Blitze anzieht bezeichnet wird. So wird erzählt, dass ein protestantischer Pastor namens Eugène Sabattier vom Blitz getroffen wurde, als er unter einer Esche ganz in der Nähe des Tempels stand, der sich zu dieser Zeit noch im Bau befand. Diese protestantische Vergangenheit spiegelt sich nun in den protestantischen Tempeln wider. Zwischen grüner Landschaft und bunten Hortensien führt Sie dieser Rundweg auf eine 8 km lange Wanderung.

Le Chefresne, il villaggio protestante: Si dice che questo nuovo comune di Percy-en-Normandie abbia preso il nome dal frassino, chiamato l’albero del diavolo che attira i fulmini . Si dice che un pastore protestante di nome Eugène Sabattier sia stato colpito da un fulmine mentre si trovava sotto un frassino vicino al tempio, che all’epoca era ancora in costruzione. Questo passato protestante si riflette oggi nei templi protestanti. Tra il verde della campagna e le ortensie colorate, questo circuito vi porterà a fare una passeggiata di 8 km.

Le Chefresne, el pueblo protestante: Se dice que este nuevo municipio de Percy-en-Normandie debe su nombre al fresno, llamado el árbol del diablo que atrae los rayos . Se dice que un pastor protestante llamado Eugène Sabattier fue alcanzado por un rayo cuando se encontraba bajo un fresno junto al templo, que entonces aún estaba en construcción. Este pasado protestante se refleja ahora en los templos protestantes. Entre verdes campiñas y coloridas hortensias, este circuito le llevará por un recorrido de 8 km.

