Le Fond de l’Argilière Montreuil-sur-Brêche Oise

Le Fond de l’Argilière Ferme du Ponceaux 60480 Montreuil-sur-Brêche Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : 210 Distance : 14700.0 Tarif :

Montreuil-sur-Brèche est un petit village de charme, blotti au creux de sa vallée. Terre fertile alimentée par la Brèche, c’est un lieu privilégié pour la découverte d’une nature et d’un patrimoine richement doté de calvaires (14), d’un ancien prieuré reconverti en gîte et d’une superbe ferme monastériale.

English : Le Fond de l’Argilière

Montreuil-sur-Brèche is a small charming village, nestled in the hollow of its valley. A fertile land fed by the Breche, it is a privileged place for the discovery of nature and a heritage richly endowed with calvaries (14), an old priory converted into a gîte and a superb monastery farm.

Deutsch : Le Fond de l’Argilière

Montreuil-sur-Brèche ist ein kleines, charmantes Dorf, das sich in sein Tal schmiegt. Das fruchtbare Land, das von der Brèche gespeist wird, ist ein privilegierter Ort für die Entdeckung einer Natur und eines Kulturerbes, das reich mit Kalvarienbergen (14), einem ehemaligen Priorat, das zu einer Herberge umgebaut wurde, und einem wunderschönen klösterlichen Bauernhof ausgestattet ist.

Italiano :

Montreuil-sur-Brèche è un piccolo villaggio affascinante, incastonato nella conca della sua valle. Terra fertile alimentata dalla Brèche, è un luogo privilegiato per scoprire la natura e un patrimonio ricco di calvari (14), un ex priorato trasformato in gîte e una superba fattoria monastero.

Español : Le Fond de l’Argilière

Montreuil-sur-Brèche es un pueblecito encantador, enclavado en la hondonada de su valle. Tierra fértil alimentada por el Brèche, es un lugar privilegiado para descubrir la naturaleza y un patrimonio rico en calvarios (14), un antiguo priorato convertido en casa rural y una magnífica granja monasterial.

