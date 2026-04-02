Le Marais de l’Etournel Pougny Ain

Le Marais de l’Etournel

Le Marais de l’Etournel 01550 Pougny Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

L’ ENS du Marais de l’Etournel (près de 200 ha) constitue le refuge d’une faune et d’une flore remarquable. Halte migratoire essentielle pour les oiseaux, ce site protégé doté d’un sentier accessible tous handicaps est idéal pour leur observation.

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English : The Etournel Marsh

The ENS of the Etournel marsh (nearly 200 ha) is the refuge of a remarkable fauna and flora. An essential migratory stopover for birds, this protected site with a path accessible to all handicaps is ideal for their observation.

Deutsch : Das Sumpfgebiet von Etournel

Das ENS du Marais de l’Etournel (fast 200 ha) ist ein Refugium für eine bemerkenswerte Flora und Fauna. Dieses Naturschutzgebiet mit einem behindertengerechten Pfad ist ein wichtiger Rastplatz für Zugvögel und ideal für ihre Beobachtung.

Italiano :

La riserva naturale del Marais de l’Etournel (quasi 200 ettari) ospita una notevole varietà di flora e fauna. Scalo migratorio essenziale per gli uccelli, questo sito protetto ha un sentiero accessibile a tutti ed è ideale per il birdwatching.

Español :

La reserva natural del Marais de l’Etournel (casi 200 ha) alberga una notable variedad de flora y fauna. Escala migratoria esencial para las aves, este lugar protegido cuenta con un sendero accesible a todos y es ideal para la observación de aves.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-25 par Aintourisme source Apidae Tourisme