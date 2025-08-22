Le Mont Saint-Siméon Noyon Oise

Le Mont Saint-Siméon A pieds Difficile

Le Mont Saint-Siméon Place Bertrand Labarre 60400 Noyon Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : 165 Distance : 11500.0 Tarif :

Après une balade dans Noyon, via la cathédrale Notre-Dame, ce bel itinéraire s’élance à travers bois jusqu’au mont Saint-Siméon. Culminant à 164 m, ce mont fut le siège de nombreuses batailles, notamment fin août 1918. Rochers et grottes ponctuent aussi la balade qui s’attarde en lisière de forêt avant de regagner Noyon.

Difficile

English : Le Mont Saint-Siméon

After a stroll in Noyon, via Notre-Dame Cathedral, this beautiful itinerary heads through the woods to Mont Saint-Siméon. Peaking at 164 m, this mountain was the seat of many battles, particularly at the end of August 1918. Rocks and caves also punctuate the walk, which lingers on the edge of the forest before returning to Noyon.

Deutsch : Le Mont Saint-Siméon

Nach einem Spaziergang durch Noyon, vorbei an der Kathedrale Notre-Dame, führt diese schöne Route durch den Wald zum Berg Saint-Siméon. Der 164 m hohe Berg war Schauplatz zahlreicher Schlachten, insbesondere Ende August 1918. Die Wanderung führt durch Felsen und Höhlen und endet am Waldrand, bevor Sie wieder nach Noyon zurückkehren.

Italiano :

Dopo una passeggiata a Noyon, passando per la Cattedrale di Notre-Dame, questo bellissimo percorso conduce attraverso i boschi al Monte Saint-Siméon. Con un’altezza di 164 metri, questa montagna è stata teatro di numerose battaglie, in particolare alla fine di agosto del 1918. Rocce e grotte punteggiano la passeggiata, che si sofferma ai margini della foresta prima di tornare a Noyon.

Español : Le Mont Saint-Siméon

Tras un paseo por Noyon, pasando por la catedral de Notre-Dame, esta hermosa ruta conduce por el bosque hasta el monte Saint-Siméon. Con una altura de 164 m, esta montaña fue escenario de numerosas batallas, especialmente a finales de agosto de 1918. Las rocas y las cuevas también jalonan el paseo, que se detiene en la linde del bosque antes de regresar a Noyon.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-24 par SIM Hauts-de-France