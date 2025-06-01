Le moulin à papier Le Bô Calvados

Le moulin à papier 14690 Le Bô Calvados Normandie

Distance : 7500.0

Randonnée de 7,5km autour du Bô. Tout proche, la filature du Bô, construite sur l’emplacement d’un ancien moulin à papier et à grains.

http://www.suisse-normande-tourisme.com/ +33 2 31 79 70 45

English : Le moulin à papier

A 7.5km trail around Bô. Nearby, you will find the Bô spinning mill, built on the site of a former paper and flour mill.

Deutsch :

7,5 km lange Wanderung um Le Bô. Ganz in der Nähe befindet sich die Spinnerei von Bô, die an der Stelle einer alten Papier- und Getreidemühle errichtet wurde.

Italiano :

Una passeggiata di 7,5 km intorno a Le Bô. Nelle vicinanze, la filanda di Bô, costruita sul sito di un’antica cartiera e di un mulino per cereali.

Español :

Un paseo de 7,5 km alrededor de Le Bô. Cerca de allí, la hilandería Bô, construida en el emplazamiento de una antigua fábrica de papel y grano.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-06 par Normandie Tourisme