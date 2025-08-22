Le moulin de Courgain circuit n°3 Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Le moulin de Courgain circuit n°3 Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Le moulin de Courgain circuit n°3 En VTT
Le moulin de Courgain circuit n°3 Parking des Grands Moulins 28200 Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
Durée : 210 Distance : 34000.0 Tarif :
Etape touristique au bord du Loir, le moulin à eau de Courgain dont la création remonte au XVIe siècle a fonctionné jusqu’à récemment.
https://randonnees.eurelien.fr/les-boucles-a-vtt-en-eure-et-loir/?mb_texte_recherche=le%2Bmoulin%2Bde%2Bcourgain&mb_page=circuit&mb_id=716869&mb_titre=le-moulin-de-courgain-circuit-n-3
English :
A tourist stopover on the banks of the Loir, the Courgain water mill dates back to the 16th century and has been in operation until recently.
Deutsch :
Die Wassermühle von Courgain, deren Gründung auf das 16. Jahrhundert zurückgeht, ist bis vor kurzem in Betrieb gewesen.
Italiano :
Tappa turistica sulle rive del Loir, il mulino ad acqua di Courgain risale al XVI secolo ed è stato in funzione fino a poco tempo fa.
Español :
Parada turística a orillas del Loir, el molino de agua de Courgain data del siglo XVI y estuvo en funcionamiento hasta hace poco.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-17 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire