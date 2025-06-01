Le Nouveau Monde à VTT Hautot-l’Auvray Seine-Maritime

Le Nouveau Monde à VTT Hautot-l’Auvray Seine-Maritime vendredi 1 août 2025.

Le Nouveau Monde à VTT

Le Nouveau Monde à VTT 76450 Hautot-l’Auvray Seine-Maritime Normandie

Durée : 30 Distance : 5200.0 Tarif :

Ce circuit de 5,2 km (dont 3,6 km sur chemin) vous emmènera en promenade entre coteaux boisés et vallons.

English : Le Nouveau Monde à VTT

This 5.2 km circuit (including 3.6 km on footpaths) takes you on a stroll through wooded hills and valleys.

Deutsch :

Dieser 5,2 km lange Rundweg (davon 3,6 km auf Wegen) nimmt Sie mit auf einen Spaziergang zwischen bewaldeten Hängen und Tälern.

Italiano :

Questo percorso di 5,2 km (di cui 3,6 km su sentieri) vi porta a passeggiare tra colline e valli boscose.

Español :

Esta ruta de 5,2 km (3,6 km de ellos por senderos) le llevará a pasear por colinas y valles boscosos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-13 par Normandie Tourisme