Le Petit Espeluche Espeluche Drôme

Le Petit Espeluche
Le Petit Espeluche Mairie d’Espeluche 26780 Espeluche Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Arpentez en famille les petites ruelles du centre historique d’Espeluche, un coeur de village typiquement provençal, organisé en “couronne” avec deux portes en pierre à chaque extrémité.
https://www.dromeprovencale.fr/montelimar-agglomeration/ +33 4 75 01 00 20
English :
Take the family on a stroll through the narrow streets of Espeluche’s historic center, a typical Provencal village center, organized in a crown with two stone gates at each end.
Deutsch :
Durchstreifen Sie mit Ihrer Familie die kleinen Gassen des historischen Zentrums von Espeluche, einem typisch provenzalischen Dorfkern, der in einem Kranz mit zwei Steintoren an jedem Ende organisiert ist.
Italiano :
Passeggiate con tutta la famiglia per le strette vie del centro storico di Espeluche, un villaggio tipicamente provenzale, disposto a corona con due porte in pietra ad ogni estremità.
Español :
Pasee con toda la familia por las callejuelas del centro histórico de Espeluche, un pueblo típicamente provenzal, dispuesto en corona con dos puertas de piedra en cada extremo.
