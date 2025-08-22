Le Pont Romain Grandrieu Lozère

Le Pont Romain Marche nordique Difficulté moyenne

Le Pont Romain Place du Foirail 48600 Grandrieu Lozère Occitanie

Durée : 240 Distance : 12562.0 Tarif :

Ici, le granit est partout présent, dans l’architecture des villages et des hameaux, dans les ouvrages d’art pont dit romain et église romane de Grandrieu.

https://www.lozere-margeride.fr/ +33 4 66 47 99 52

English :

Here, granite is everywhere, in the architecture of villages and hamlets, and in engineering structures such as the Roman bridge and the Romanesque church at Grandrieu.

Deutsch :

Hier ist der Granit überall präsent, in der Architektur der Dörfer und Weiler, in den Kunstwerken: die sogenannte römische Brücke und die romanische Kirche von Grandrieu.

Italiano :

Qui il granito è presente ovunque, nell’architettura dei villaggi e delle frazioni e nelle strutture ingegneristiche come il ponte romano e la chiesa romanica di Grandrieu.

Español :

Aquí, el granito está por todas partes, en la arquitectura de pueblos y aldeas, y en estructuras de ingeniería como el puente romano y la iglesia románica de Grandrieu.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-14 par CDT Lozère