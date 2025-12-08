Le Rochanon Bolandoz Doubs

Le Rochanon A pieds Difficile

Le Rochanon Gîte, Bolandoz 25330 Bolandoz Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

La traversée du défilé mène aux cascades puis au remarquable rocher du Rochanon. Le sentier suit les vallons pour rallier le belvédère du Temps avec une vue sur les Alpes par temps clair.

English :

Crossing the gorge leads to the waterfalls and then to the remarkable Rochanon rock. The path follows the valleys to reach the belvedere du Temps, with a view of the Alps on a clear day.

Deutsch :

Die Überquerung der Schlucht führt zu den Wasserfällen und dann zum bemerkenswerten Felsen von Rochanon. Der Pfad folgt den Tälern, um den Aussichtspunkt Le Temps zu erreichen, von dem aus man an klaren Tagen einen Blick auf die Alpen hat.

Italiano :

L’attraversamento della gola conduce alle cascate e poi alla straordinaria roccia del Rochanon. Il sentiero segue le valli per raggiungere il Belvedere del Temps, con vista sulle Alpi nelle giornate limpide.

Español :

Cruzando el desfiladero se llega a las cascadas y luego a la notable roca de Rochanon. El sendero sigue los valles hasta llegar al Belvedere du Temps, con vistas de los Alpes en un día despejado.

