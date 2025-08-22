Le sentier de Bo-wé Boué Aisne

Le sentier de Bo-wé A pieds

Le sentier de Bo-wé Au départ du parking, longer l’axe vert 02450 Boué Aisne Hauts-de-France

Cité industrielle en milieu rural, Boué vous propose un très joli circuit d’interprétation pour toute la famille où de nombreux panneaux vous décriront la faune et la flore locales. Ce parcours est labellisé Tourisme & Handicap.

An industrial town in a rural setting, Boué offers a very pretty interpretation circuit for the whole family where numerous panels describe the local fauna and flora. This route has the Tourism & Handicap label.

Boué, eine Industriestadt in ländlicher Umgebung, bietet Ihnen einen sehr schönen Interpretationsrundgang für die ganze Familie, auf dem zahlreiche Schilder die lokale Fauna und Flora beschreiben. Dieser Rundgang ist mit dem Label Tourisme & Handicap ausgezeichnet.

Città industriale in un contesto rurale, Boué offre un percorso di interpretazione molto bello per tutta la famiglia, dove numerosi pannelli descrivono la flora e la fauna locali. Questo percorso ha ottenuto il marchio Turismo & Handicap.

Ciudad industrial en un entorno rural, Boué ofrece un sendero de interpretación muy agradable para toda la familia en el que numerosos paneles describen la flora y la fauna locales. Esta ruta ha sido galardonada con la etiqueta de Turismo & Handicap.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2009-08-10 par Agence Aisne Tourisme