Le sentier des panoramas Le Valtin Vosges

Le sentier des panoramas Le Valtin Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Le sentier des panoramas Adultes A pieds Difficile

Le sentier des panoramas Parking devant l’Eglise 88230 Le Valtin Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 105 Distance : 3500.0 Tarif :

Stationnement D23, à l’entrée du village, direction Plainfaing, dans le virage à droite, parking devant la mairie.

Parcours longez la route principale en empruntant le trottoir à droite et descendez 150 m. Traversez la route et suivez les anneaux verts balade alliant paysages, patrimoine et poésie 7 panneaux pédagogiques, 21 poèmes.

Attention, un tronçon de parcours est relativement pentu et technique, prévoir de bonnes chaussures, rester prudent et vigilant au niveau du point de vue sur le village. Par ailleurs, les conditions météorologiques peuvent contribuer à rendre ce parcours impraticable.

Difficile

+33 3 29 27 27 27

English :

Parking D23, at the entrance to the village, towards Plainfaing, in the right-hand bend, parking in front of the town hall.

Route: walk along the main road, taking the sidewalk on the right, and descend 150 m. Cross the road and follow the green rings: a walk combining landscapes, heritage and poetry: 7 educational panels, 21 poems.

Beware: one section of the trail is relatively steep and technical, so bring good shoes and stay alert and watch out for the view over the village. Weather conditions may also make the route impassable.

Deutsch :

Parken: D23, am Ortseingang, Richtung Plainfaing, in der Kurve rechts, Parkplatz vor dem Rathaus.

Route: Folgen Sie der Hauptstraße auf dem Bürgersteig rechts und gehen Sie 150 m bergab. Überqueren Sie die Straße und folgen Sie den grünen Ringen: Spaziergang, der Landschaften, Kulturerbe und Poesie verbindet: 7 pädagogische Tafeln, 21 Gedichte.

Achtung, ein Teil der Strecke ist relativ steil und technisch anspruchsvoll. Bringen Sie gutes Schuhwerk mit und bleiben Sie vorsichtig und wachsam am Aussichtspunkt auf das Dorf. Außerdem können die Wetterbedingungen dazu beitragen, dass die Strecke unpassierbar wird.

Italiano :

Parcheggio D23, all’ingresso del paese, in direzione Plainfaing, nella curva a destra, parcheggio di fronte al municipio.

Percorso: si percorre la strada principale, prendendo il marciapiede sulla destra, e si scende per 150 metri. Attraversare la strada e seguire gli anelli verdi: una passeggiata che unisce paesaggi, patrimonio e poesia: 7 pannelli didattici, 21 poesie.

Attenzione: un tratto del percorso è relativamente ripido e tecnico, quindi portate buone scarpe e rimanete cauti e vigili al punto panoramico sul villaggio. Le condizioni meteorologiche possono rendere il percorso impraticabile.

Español :

Aparcamiento D23, a la entrada del pueblo, dirección Plainfaing, en la curva de la derecha, aparcamiento delante del ayuntamiento.

Recorrido: caminar por la carretera principal, tomando la acera a la derecha, y bajar 150 m. Cruce la carretera y siga los anillos verdes: un paseo que combina paisajes, patrimonio y poesía: 7 paneles didácticos, 21 poemas.

Atención: un tramo del recorrido es relativamente empinado y técnico, por lo que deberá llevar buen calzado y permanecer prudente y vigilante en el mirador sobre el pueblo. Las condiciones meteorológicas también pueden hacer intransitable el recorrido.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-26 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain