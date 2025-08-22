Le Sentier d’interprétation et au début était un lac

Le Sentier d’interprétation et au début était un lac Chemin de Fauluzerne 69270 Fontaines-Saint-Martin Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Le sentier Et au début était un lac vous fait pénétrer au cœur du vallon. Dans la fraîcheur et l’intimité des sous-bois, vous suivrez le petit ruisseau qui l’habite qui contera l’histoire d’un lac.

http://www.fontaines-saint-martin.fr/ +33 4 72 42 91 91

English :

The trail And in the beginning was a lake takes you into the heart of the valley. In the freshness and intimacy of the undergrowth, you will follow the small brook that inhabits it and tells the story of a lake.

Deutsch :

Der Pfad Und am Anfang war ein See führt Sie ins Herz des Tals. In der Kühle und Intimität des Unterholzes folgen Sie dem kleinen Bach, der es bewohnt und der die Geschichte eines Sees erzählt.

Italiano :

Il sentiero E in principio era un lago vi porta nel cuore della valle. Nella freschezza e nell’intimità del sottobosco, seguirete il piccolo ruscello che lo abita e che racconta la storia di un lago.

Español :

El sendero Y en el principio había un lago le lleva al corazón del valle. En la frescura e intimidad del sotobosque, seguirá el pequeño arroyo que lo habita y contará la historia de un lago.

