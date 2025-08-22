Le Spot du Lac Saint Point Saint-Point-Lac Doubs

Le Spot du Lac Saint Point

Le Spot du Lac Saint Point Rue du Port 25160 Saint-Point-Lac Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Location de VTT et VTC électriques, bateaux électriques sans permis, canoë-kayak , stand up paddle, pédalos transats, remorque pour vélos (2 enfants).

https://www.facebook.com/lespotdulacsaintpoint/ +33 6 22 73 69 72

English : Le Spot du Lac Saint Point

Electric mountain bikes and VTCs for hire, electric boats without a licence, canoes, stand-up paddles, pedalos, deckchairs, bike trailer (2 children).

Deutsch : Le Spot du Lac Saint Point

Verleih von E-Mountainbikes und E-Mountainbikes, Elektrobooten ohne Führerschein, Kanus , Stand Up Paddle, Tretbooten Liegestühlen, Fahrradanhänger…

Italiano :

Noleggio di mountain bike elettriche e VTC, barche elettriche senza patente, canoe, pedalò, sedie a sdraio, rimorchio per biciclette (2 bambini).

Español :

Alquiler de bicicletas eléctricas de montaña y VTC, embarcaciones eléctricas sin licencia, canoas, stand-up paddle, pedales, tumbonas, remolque para bicicletas (2 niños).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-30 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data