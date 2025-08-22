Le Tacot PR n°20 Nizerolles Allier
Le Tacot PR n°20 Nizerolles Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Le Tacot PR n°20
Le Tacot PR n°20 Place de l’Église 03250 Nizerolles Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Ce circuit emprunte l’ancienne voie du Tacot, le train qui reliait autrefois la Montagne Bourbonnaise à Vichy.
http://www.vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 38 40
English : Le Tacot PR n°20
This circuit follows the old Tacot track, the train that once linked the Montagne Bourbonnaise to Vichy.
Deutsch : Le Tacot PR n°20
Dieser Rundweg verläuft auf der alten Tacot-Strecke, dem Zug, der früher die Montagne Bourbonnaise mit Vichy verband.
Italiano :
Questo percorso segue il vecchio tracciato del Tacot, il treno che un tempo collegava la Montagne Bourbonnaise a Vichy.
Español : Le Tacot PR n°20
Esta ruta sigue la antigua vía del Tacot, el tren que antaño unía la Montagne Bourbonnaise con Vichy.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-25 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme