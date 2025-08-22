Le Tacot PR n°20 Nizerolles Allier

Le Tacot PR n°20

Le Tacot PR n°20 Place de l’Église 03250 Nizerolles Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Ce circuit emprunte l’ancienne voie du Tacot, le train qui reliait autrefois la Montagne Bourbonnaise à Vichy.

http://www.vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 38 40

English : Le Tacot PR n°20

This circuit follows the old Tacot track, the train that once linked the Montagne Bourbonnaise to Vichy.

Deutsch : Le Tacot PR n°20

Dieser Rundweg verläuft auf der alten Tacot-Strecke, dem Zug, der früher die Montagne Bourbonnaise mit Vichy verband.

Italiano :

Questo percorso segue il vecchio tracciato del Tacot, il treno che un tempo collegava la Montagne Bourbonnaise a Vichy.

Español : Le Tacot PR n°20

Esta ruta sigue la antigua vía del Tacot, el tren que antaño unía la Montagne Bourbonnaise con Vichy.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-25 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme