Le Tacot, voyage éphémère Rontalon Rhône

Le Tacot, voyage éphémère

Le Tacot, voyage éphémère Départ parking au lieu-dit Le Trêve de Tiremanteau 69510 Rontalon Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Exposition artistique à ciel ouvert de 9 œuvres d’art de style contemporain. Cette boucle reprend en partie l’ancienne voie ferrée du Tacot .

http://www.rontalon.fr/presentation/ +33 4 78 48 92 64

English :

Open-air art exhibition featuring 9 contemporary works of art. Part of this loop follows the old Tacot railroad line.

Deutsch :

Kunstausstellung unter freiem Himmel mit 9 ?werken im zeitgenössischen Stil. Dieser Rundweg verläuft zum Teil auf der ehemaligen Bahnstrecke Tacot .

Italiano :

Una mostra d’arte all’aperto con 9 opere d’arte contemporanea. Una parte di questo anello segue la vecchia linea ferroviaria Tacot .

Español :

Una exposición de arte al aire libre con 9 obras de arte contemporáneo. Parte de este bucle sigue la antigua línea de ferrocarril Tacot .

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-03 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme