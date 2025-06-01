Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Barfleur Variante Cherbourg Montebourg Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche

Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Barfleur Variante Cherbourg Montebourg 50100 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche Normandie

Durée : 510 Distance : 36000.0 Tarif :

Cette variante vous permettra de découvrir les paysages vallonnés du cœur du Cotentin. Vous passerez par la très belle ville de Valognes au riche patrimoine témoin des différentes époques d’occupation de la cité depuis l’Antiquité (anciens thermes romains d’Alauna). Vous finirez votre périple à Montebourg.

This variant will allow you to discover the hilly landscapes of the heart of the Cotentin. You will pass through the beautiful town of Valognes, with its rich heritage that bears witness to the different periods of occupation of the town since Antiquity (the ancient Roman baths of Alauna). You will finish your journey in Montebourg.

Deutsch :

Diese Variante ermöglicht es Ihnen, die hügelige Landschaft im Herzen von Cotentin zu entdecken. Sie kommen durch die sehr schöne Stadt Valognes, deren reiches Kulturerbe von den verschiedenen Epochen der Besiedlung der Stadt seit der Antike zeugt (alte römische Thermen von Alauna). Sie beenden Ihre Reise in Montebourg.

Italiano :

Questa variante vi permetterà di scoprire i paesaggi collinari del cuore del Cotentin. Attraverserete la bella cittadina di Valognes, con il suo ricco patrimonio che testimonia i diversi periodi di occupazione della città fin dall’antichità (le antiche terme romane di Alauna). Terminerete il vostro viaggio a Montebourg.

Español :

Esta variante le permitirá descubrir los paisajes montañosos del corazón del Cotentin. Pasará por la hermosa ciudad de Valognes, con su rico patrimonio que atestigua los diferentes períodos de ocupación de la ciudad desde la Antigüedad (las antiguas termas romanas de Alauna). Terminará su viaje en Montebourg.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-11 par Normandie Tourisme