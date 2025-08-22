Les circuits des chapelles Circuit de St Colomban des Villards Saint-Colomban-des-Villards Savoie

Les circuits des chapelles Circuit de St Colomban des Villards

Les circuits des chapelles Circuit de St Colomban des Villards Chef-lieu 73130 Saint-Colomban-des-Villards Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Deux circuits possibles dans la Vallée, celui de St Colomban des Villards et celui de St Alban des Villards. Le document des circuits des Chapelle est disponible en téléchargement sur cette page et auprès de l’Office de Tourisme de l’Espace Glandon.

English : The circuits of the chapels Circuit of St Colomban des Villards

Two tours in the valley, the St Colomban des Villards one and the St Alban des Villards one. The document of the chapel tours is avaible on this page in downloading or at the tourist office.

Deutsch :

Es gibt zwei mögliche Rundwege im Tal, den von St Colomban des Villards und den von St Alban des Villards. Das Dokument mit den Rundwegen der Kapellen können Sie auf dieser Seite und beim Fremdenverkehrsamt Espace Glandon herunterladen.

Italiano :

Ci sono due possibili circuiti nella valle, uno a St Colomban des Villards e l’altro a St Alban des Villards. Il documento dei circuiti delle cappelle è scaricabile su questa pagina e presso l’Ufficio del Turismo dell’Espace Glandon.

Español :

Hay dos circuitos posibles en el valle, uno en St Colomban des Villards y otro en St Alban des Villards. El documento de los circuitos de las Capillas está disponible en descarga en esta página y en la Oficina de Turismo del Espacio Glandon.

