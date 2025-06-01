Les Comtes d’Evreux Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine Seine-Maritime

Sur les traces du comte archevêque. A l’entrée du vallon de Fontaineval, à Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, veillent encore les vestiges de l’enceinte fortifiée et la motte féodale du bois du Parc qui lui fait face. Sentinelles érigées par les comtes d’Evreux, parents des Ducs de Normandie, elles faisaient partie du dispositif de protection d’un vaste domaine forestier s’étendant en bord de Seine de Lillebonne à la boucle de Jumièges. Au temps du comte Robert, également archvêque de Rouen, au 11ème siècle, existait un manoir domanial auquel succédèrent des châteaux, notamment celui des 12ème et 15ème siècles, en pierre, dont nous pouvons voir les vestiges restaurés ainsi que la chapelle.

English : Les Comtes d’Evreux

In the footsteps of the Count Archbishop. At the entrance to the Fontaineval valley, at Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, the remains of the fortified enclosure and the feudal mound of wood in the Park facing it still stand guard. Sentinels erected by the Counts of Evreux, relatives of the Dukes of Normandy, they were part of the protection of a vast forest estate extending along the Seine from Lillebonne to the Jumièges loop. At the time of Count Robert, also Archbishop of Rouen, in the 11th century, there was a state-owned manor house which was followed by castles, notably the 12th and 15th century stone one, whose remains can be seen restored as well as the chapel.

Deutsch :

Auf den Spuren des erzbischöflichen Grafen. Am Eingang des Fontaineval-Tals in Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon stehen noch die Überreste der Befestigungsanlage und die feudale Motte des Bois du Parc, die ihr gegenüberliegt. Sie wurden von den Grafen von Evreux, den Verwandten der Herzöge der Normandie, als Wächter errichtet und gehörten zum Schutz eines großen Waldgebiets, das sich am Ufer der Seine von Lillebonne bis zur Schleife von Jumièges erstreckte. Zur Zeit des Grafen Robert, der auch Erzbischof von Rouen war, existierte im 11. Jahrhundert ein Landsitz, auf den mehrere Schlösser folgten, insbesondere das aus Stein erbaute Schloss aus dem 12. und 15. Jahrhundert, von dem wir die restaurierten Überreste sowie die Kapelle sehen können.

Italiano :

Sulle orme dell’arcivescovo. All’ingresso della valle fontainevale, a Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, i resti del recinto fortificato e il tumulo feudale del Bois du Parc di fronte sono ancora a guardia. Eretti dai conti di Evreux, genitori dei duchi di Normandia, facevano parte della protezione di un vasto patrimonio forestale che si estendeva lungo la Senna da Lillebonne all’ansa di Jumièges. All’epoca del conte Roberto, che fu anche arcivescovo di Rouen, nell’XI secolo, esisteva un maniero, a cui seguirono diversi castelli, in particolare il castello in pietra del XII e XV secolo, di cui si possono ammirare i resti restaurati e la cappella.

Español :

Tras los pasos del arzobispo. A la entrada del valle de Fontaineval, en Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, aún permanecen en guardia los restos del recinto fortificado y el montículo feudal del Bois du Parc, situado enfrente. Erigidas por los condes de Evreux, padres de los duques de Normandía, formaban parte de la protección de una vasta finca forestal que se extendía a lo largo del Sena desde Lillebonne hasta el lazo de Jumièges. En la época del conde Roberto, que también era arzobispo de Ruán, en el siglo XI, había una casa solariega, a la que siguieron varios castillos, en particular el castillo de piedra de los siglos XII y XV, cuyos restos restaurados pueden verse, así como la capilla.

