Livret de balade Mon beau Pays à livre ouvert Le bourg 43200 Saint-Jeures Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Circuit pédestre commenté de découverte du patrimoine. proposé par l’Association de Sauvegarde et Valorisation du Petit Patrimoine Auvergnat. 2 h.30 de marche et 2 heures d’observation et visites éventuelles.

Walking tour with commentary to discover the heritage. proposed by the Association of Safeguarding and Valorization of the Small Auvergnat Heritage. 2 h.30 of walking and 2 hours of observation and possible visits.

Kommentierter Rundgang zur Entdeckung des Kulturerbes, angeboten von der Association de Sauvegarde et Valorisation du Petit Patrimoine Auvergnat (Verein zur Erhaltung und Aufwertung des kleinen Kulturerbes der Auvergne). 2,5 Stunden Wanderung und 2 Stunden Beobachtung und eventuelle Besichtigungen.

Escursione a piedi con commento alla scoperta del patrimonio, proposta dall’Association de Sauvegarde et Valorisation du Petit Patrimoine Auvergnat. 2,5 ore di cammino e 2 ore di osservazione ed eventuali visite.

Recorrido a pie comentado para descubrir el patrimonio. Propuesto por la Association de Sauvegarde et Valorisation du Petit Patrimoine Auvergnat. 2,5 horas de marcha y 2 horas de observación y posibles visitas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-17 par Haute-Loire Attractivité source Apidae Tourisme