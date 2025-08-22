L’Oise normande Saint-Germer-de-Fly Oise

L’Oise normande En VTC

C’est un paysage ciselé d’innombrables haies, formant un joli camaïeu vert, qui s’étend sous vos yeux au fil de cette balade. La Normandie et son bocage sont tout proches ! D’ailleurs, le petit suisse n’est-il pas né ici, au milieu du XIXe ? Côté patrimoine, contemplez les superbes vestiges de l’abbaye bénédictine, à Saint-Germer-de-Fly.

It is a landscape chiselled with innumerable hedges, forming a pretty green monochrome, which stretches before your eyes as you go along this walk. Normandy and its bocage are very close! In fact, wasn’t the little chipmunk born here in the middle of the 19th century? On the heritage side, contemplate the superb remains of the Benedictine abbey in Saint-Germer-de-Fly.

Es ist eine von unzähligen Hecken gemeißelte Landschaft, die ein hübsches grünes Camaïeu bildet, die sich im Laufe dieser Wanderung vor Ihren Augen ausbreitet. Die Normandie und ihre Bocage sind ganz nah! Übrigens, wurde hier nicht Mitte des 19. Jahrhunderts der kleine Schweizer geboren? In Saint-Germer-de-Fly können Sie die herrlichen Überreste der Benediktinerabtei bestaunen.

Un paesaggio di innumerevoli siepi, che formano una bella monocromia verde, si estende davanti ai vostri occhi mentre camminate. La Normandia e il suo bocage sono molto vicini! In effetti, il ragazzo svizzero non è nato qui a metà del XIX secolo? Per quanto riguarda il patrimonio, contemplate i superbi resti dell’abbazia benedettina di Saint-Germer-de-Fly.

Un paisaje de innumerables setos, que forman un bonito monocromo verde, se extiende ante sus ojos mientras camina. Normandía y su bocage están muy cerca De hecho, ¿no nació aquí el niño suizo a mediados del siglo XIX? En cuanto al patrimonio, contemple los magníficos restos de la abadía benedictina de Saint-Germer-de-Fly.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-24 par SIM Hauts-de-France