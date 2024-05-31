Marche santé Sentier viticole du Rangen Thann Haut-Rhin
Marche santé Sentier viticole du Rangen Thann Haut-Rhin vendredi 1 août 2025.
Marche santé Sentier viticole du Rangen
Marche santé Sentier viticole du Rangen rue du Kattenbachy 68800 Thann Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 90 Distance : 4200.0 Tarif :
Un parcours qui surplombe la ville historique et industrielle de Thann avec superbe un panorama sur la vallée de Thur et les Alpes par temps clair.
http://www.tourisme-thann-cernay.fr/ +33 3 89 37 96 20
English :
A course that overlooks the historic and industrial town of Thann with a superb panorama of the Thur valley and the Alps on a clear day.
Deutsch :
Eine Strecke, die über der historischen und industriellen Stadt Thann liegt und an klaren Tagen ein herrliches Panorama auf das Thurtal und die Alpen bietet.
Italiano :
Un percorso che si affaccia sulla città storica e industriale di Thann con un superbo panorama sulla valle della Thur e sulle Alpi nelle giornate limpide.
Español :
Un campo que domina la histórica e industrial ciudad de Thann con un magnífico panorama del valle de Thur y los Alpes en un día claro.
