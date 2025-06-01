MAUSSANE-LES-ALPILLES Vers les Baux-de-Provence Maussane-les-Alpilles Bouches-du-Rhône

MAUSSANE-LES-ALPILLES Vers les Baux-de-Provence 13520 Maussane-les-Alpilles Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Durée : 210 Distance : 11150.0 Tarif :

Entre oliviers et garrigue, une boucle mêlant paysages sculptés par le temps, vestiges troglodytiques et patrimoine bâti des Alpilles.

English :

Among olive trees and scrubland, a loop with exceptional landscapes, around a rich built and amazing heritage!

Deutsch :

Zwischen Olivenbäumen und Garrigue, ein Rundweg, der von der Zeit geformte Landschaften, Überreste von Höhlenwohnungen und das bauliche Erbe der Alpilles miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Tra uliveti e garighe, un percorso ad anello che unisce paesaggi scolpiti dal tempo, resti trogloditici e il patrimonio edilizio delle Alpilles.

Español :

Entre olivares y garrigas, un recorrido en bucle que combina paisajes esculpidos por el tiempo, vestigios trogloditas y el patrimonio edificado de los Alpilles.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-16 par Provence Tourisme / Parc Naturel Régional des Alpilles