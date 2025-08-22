Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique Montbrison Loire
Le site de Sainte Eugénie a révélé au XIXe siècle l’existence d’anciens thermes gallo-romains d’une ampleur exceptionnelle.
https://www.rendezvousenforez.com/ +33 4 77 96 08 69
English : Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique
The site of Sainte Eugénie revealed in the 19th century the existence of ancient Gallo-Roman baths of exceptional magnitude.
Deutsch : Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique
Jahrhundert die Existenz alter gallo-römischer Thermen von außergewöhnlichem Ausmaß enthüllt. Die Stätte Sainte Eugénie wurde im 19.
Italiano :
Nel XIX secolo, il sito di Sainte Eugénie ha rivelato l’esistenza di antiche terme gallo-romane di dimensioni eccezionali.
Español : Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique
En el siglo XIX, el yacimiento de Sainte Eugénie reveló la existencia de unas antiguas termas galo-romanas de dimensiones excepcionales.
