Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique Montbrison Loire

Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique

Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique Sainte-Eugénie 42600 Montbrison Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Le site de Sainte Eugénie a révélé au XIXe siècle l’existence d’anciens thermes gallo-romains d’une ampleur exceptionnelle.

https://www.rendezvousenforez.com/ +33 4 77 96 08 69

English : Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique

The site of Sainte Eugénie revealed in the 19th century the existence of ancient Gallo-Roman baths of exceptional magnitude.

Deutsch : Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique

Jahrhundert die Existenz alter gallo-römischer Thermen von außergewöhnlichem Ausmaß enthüllt. Die Stätte Sainte Eugénie wurde im 19.

Italiano :

Nel XIX secolo, il sito di Sainte Eugénie ha rivelato l’esistenza di antiche terme gallo-romane di dimensioni eccezionali.

Español : Moingt, la gallo-romaine Sentier thématique

En el siglo XIX, el yacimiento de Sainte Eugénie reveló la existencia de unas antiguas termas galo-romanas de dimensiones excepcionales.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme