Mortain < > Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët Mortain-Bocage Manche

Mortain < > Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët 50140 Mortain-Bocage Manche Normandie

Durée : 45 Distance : 15000.0 Tarif :

Étape commune à la Vélomaritime, la Véloscénie et la Vélo WestNormandy

À flancs de coteaux, surgit Mortain, cœur verdoyant du bocage normand. Le site enchanteur de la cascade des eaux de la Cance illustre bien cet environnement aux reliefs escarpés, donnant un tour sauvage à cette Normandie armoricaine.

English : Mortain < > Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët

Stage common to the Vélomaritime, the Véloscénie and the Vélo WestNormandy

Mortain, the green heart of the Normandy bocage, rises from the hillsides. The enchanting site of the waterfall of the Cance river illustrates well this environment with steep reliefs, giving a wild turn to this Armorican Normandy.

Deutsch :

Gemeinsame Etappe der Vélomaritime, der Véloscénie und der Vélo WestNormandy

Mortain, das grüne Herz der normannischen Bocage, erhebt sich an den Hängen der Hügel. Der zauberhafte Wasserfall der Cance ist ein gutes Beispiel für diese Umgebung mit ihren steilen Reliefs, die der Normandie der Armorikaner einen wilden Anstrich verleihen.

Italiano :

Tappa comune al Vélomaritime, alla Véloscénie e al Vélo WestNormandy

Mortain, il cuore verde del bocage normanno, si erge dalle colline. L’incantevole sito della cascata delle acque della Cance illustra questo ambiente con i suoi ripidi pendii, dando un tocco selvaggio a questa Normandia armoricana.

Español :

Etapa común al Vélomaritime, Véloscénie y Vélo WestNormandy

Mortain, corazón verde del bocage normando, se eleva en las laderas. El encantador paraje de la cascada de las aguas del Cance ilustra este entorno con sus escarpadas laderas, dando un toque salvaje a esta Normandía armoricana.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme