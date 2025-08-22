N°99 De Droiturier à Bert Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Droiturier Allier

N°99 De Droiturier à Bert Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne

N°99 De Droiturier à Bert Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne 4 Route Royale 03120 Droiturier Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Cette boucle emprunte fréquemment des portions boisées agréables et dévoilera au détour d’un chemin de vieilles pierres surprenantes, à l’image de la Tour Pourçain et du pont romain.

+33 4 70 99 08 39

English : Mountain biking tour 99 from Droiturier to Bert

The tour often pass through shady woods and reveal gradually amazing heritage such as the Pourçain tower and the Roman bridge.

Deutsch :

Dieser Rundweg führt häufig durch angenehme Waldabschnitte und enthüllt hinter jeder Wegbiegung überraschende alte Steine, wie den Tour Pourçain und die römische Brücke.

Italiano :

Questo anello si snoda spesso in piacevoli tratti boscosi e svela lungo il percorso alcune sorprendenti pietre antiche, come la Tour Pourçain e il ponte romano.

Español :

Este bucle discurre con frecuencia por agradables tramos arbolados y revelará algunas sorprendentes piedras antiguas a lo largo del camino, como la Tour Pourçain y el puente romano.

