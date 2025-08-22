PANORAMA AU DELA DE LA CRETE N°39 Vimartin-sur-Orthe Mayenne

PANORAMA AU DELA DE LA CRETE N°39

PANORAMA AU DELA DE LA CRETE N°39 53160 Vimartin-sur-Orthe Mayenne Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 12500.0 Tarif :

[Attention ! travaux forestiers en cours du point 1 au point 2 = accès difficile] A l’orée de la forêt domaniale de Sillé, gravissez les collines et entrez dans les bois.

http://www.coevrons-tourisme.com/index.php/nature-a-rando.html +33 2 43 01 43 60

English :

[Warning! forestry work in progress from point 1 to point 2 = difficult access] At the edge of the Sillé state forest, climb the hills and enter the woods.

Deutsch :

[Achtung! Forstarbeiten von Punkt 1 bis Punkt 2 im Gange = schwieriger Zugang] Am Rande des Staatswaldes von Sillé steigen Sie die Hügel hinauf und betreten den Wald.

Italiano :

[Ai margini della foresta demaniale del Sillé, si sale sulle colline e si entra nel bosco.

Español :

[Atención: trabajos forestales en curso del punto 1 al punto 2 = acceso difícil] En el límite del bosque estatal de Sillé, suba las colinas y entre en el bosque.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-28 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire