Parcours balisé sentier botanique Le Breuil Allier

Parcours balisé sentier botanique

Sentier botanique ombragé et traversant la rivière Besbre. Il constitue une découverte des essences végétales (arbres, arbustes, buissons) et des oiseaux familiers de la Montagne bourbonnaise. Départ bourg ou la Chaize.

http://www.lebreuil03.fr/ +33 4 70 99 11 16

English : Botanical path

This shady botanical path crosses the river Besbre and offers information about familiar plant varieties (trees, shrubs, bushes) and birds of Montagne Bourbonnaise. Departure town center or locality la Chaize .

Deutsch :

Schattiger botanischer Pfad, der den Fluss Besbre überquert. Er stellt eine Entdeckung der Pflanzenarten (Bäume, Sträucher, Büsche) und der vertrauten Vögel der Montagne bourbonnaise dar. Start: Dorf oder La Chaize.

Italiano :

Un sentiero botanico ombreggiato che attraversa il fiume Besbre. È una scoperta delle specie vegetali (alberi, arbusti, cespugli) e degli uccelli familiari della Montagne Bourbonnaise. Punto di partenza: città o La Chaize.

Español :

Un sendero botánico sombreado que atraviesa el río Besbre. Es un descubrimiento de las especies vegetales (árboles, arbustos, matorrales) y aves familiares de la Montagne Bourbonnaise. Punto de partida: pueblo o La Chaize.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-16 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme