Parcours ludique Bon Voyage Krebsy Haute-Kontz Contz-les-Bains Moselle

Parcours ludique Bon Voyage Krebsy Haute-Kontz Contz-les-Bains Moselle vendredi 1 août 2025.

Parcours ludique Bon Voyage Krebsy Haute-Kontz Adultes A pieds Facile

Parcours ludique Bon Voyage Krebsy Haute-Kontz Rue du stade 57480 Contz-les-Bains Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 150 Distance : 6000.0 Tarif :

Paul a promis à son amie Krebsy de l’aider à retrouver le chemin de sa terre natale. Parcourez les vignes et le village pour réunir tout ce qu’il lui faut avant son grand départ.

Téléchargez gratuitement l’application BALUDIK sur l’App Store* ou Google Play*, activez la localisation de votre smartphone et téléchargez le parcours souhaité.

Facile

+33 3 82 56 00 02

English :

Paul has promised his friend Krebsy to help him find his way back to the land of his birth. Scour the vineyards and the village to gather everything he needs before his big departure.

Download the free BALUDIK application from the App Store* or Google Play*, activate your smartphone?s localization and download the route you want.

Deutsch :

Paul hat seiner Freundin Krebsy versprochen, ihm zu helfen, den Weg zurück in seine Heimat zu finden. Durchforstet die Weinberge und das Dorf, um alles zusammenzutragen, was er vor seiner Abreise braucht.

Laden Sie die kostenlose BALUDIK-App aus dem App Store* oder von Google Play* herunter, aktivieren Sie die Ortung Ihres Smartphones und laden Sie die gewünschte Route herunter.

Italiano :

Paul ha promesso al suo amico Krebsy di aiutarlo a ritrovare la strada per la terra in cui è nato. Perlustra i vigneti e il villaggio per raccogliere tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno prima della sua grande partenza.

Scaricate l’applicazione gratuita BALUDIK dall’App Store* o da Google Play*, attivate la localizzazione del vostro smartphone e scaricate il percorso desiderato.

Español :

Paul ha prometido a su amigo Krebsy ayudarle a encontrar el camino de vuelta a su tierra natal. Recorre los viñedos y el pueblo para reunir todo lo que necesita antes de su gran partida.

Descarga la aplicación gratuita BALUDIK en App Store* o Google Play*, activa la localización de tu smartphone y descarga la ruta que desees.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-19 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain