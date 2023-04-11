Parcours n°9 Au bord du marais Saint-Coutant-le-Grand Charente-Maritime

Parcours n°9 Au bord du marais parking de la mairie 17430 Saint-Coutant-le-Grand Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Ce parcours vous permettra de découvrir l’église St Constant à Saint Coutant le Grand, les marais de la Boutonne ou encore l’église St Pierre à Lussant.

https://tinyurl.com/2zbs9ttr +33 5 46 99 08 60

English : Route 9: On the edge of the marsh

This route will allow you to discover the church of St Constant in Moragne, the marshes of the Boutonne or the church of St Pierre in Lussant.

Deutsch : Route Nr. 9: Am Rande des Sumpfes

Italiano :

L’itinerario tocca la chiesa di St Constant a Saint Coutant le Grand, le paludi di Boutonne e la chiesa di St Pierre a Lussant.

Español :

Este itinerario pasa por la iglesia de Saint Constant en Saint Coutant le Grand, las marismas de Boutonne y la iglesia de Saint Pierre en Lussant.

