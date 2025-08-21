Parcours sportif à Grand-Village-Plage Le Grand-Village-Plage Charente-Maritime

Parcours sportif à Grand-Village-Plage

Parcours sportif à Grand-Village-Plage Boulevard de la Plage 17370 Le Grand-Village-Plage Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

En plein cœur de la pinède de Grand-Village-Plage, un parcours sportif de 2 km aménagé, permet de se dégourdir les jambes tout en se baladant dans la nature.

English :

Right in the heart of the Grand-Village-Plage pine forest, a 2km fitness trail lets you stretch your legs while strolling through nature.

Deutsch :

Im Herzen des Pinienwaldes von Grand-Village-Plage gibt es einen 2 km langen Sportparcours, auf dem man sich die Beine vertreten und gleichzeitig in der Natur spazieren gehen kann.

Italiano :

Nel cuore della pineta di Grand-Village-Plage è stato allestito un percorso fitness di 2 km che permette di sgranchirsi le gambe ammirando la natura circostante.

Español :

En pleno corazón del pinar de Grand-Village-Plage, se ha trazado una pista de fitness de 2 km que permite estirar las piernas disfrutando de la naturaleza.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-11 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme