Parcours sportif à Grand-Village-Plage Le Grand-Village-Plage Charente-Maritime

Parcours sportif à Grand-Village-Plage Boulevard de la Plage 17370 Le Grand-Village-Plage Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
En plein cœur de la pinède de Grand-Village-Plage, un parcours sportif de 2 km aménagé, permet de se dégourdir les jambes tout en se baladant dans la nature.
English :
Right in the heart of the Grand-Village-Plage pine forest, a 2km fitness trail lets you stretch your legs while strolling through nature.
Deutsch :
Im Herzen des Pinienwaldes von Grand-Village-Plage gibt es einen 2 km langen Sportparcours, auf dem man sich die Beine vertreten und gleichzeitig in der Natur spazieren gehen kann.
Italiano :
Nel cuore della pineta di Grand-Village-Plage è stato allestito un percorso fitness di 2 km che permette di sgranchirsi le gambe ammirando la natura circostante.
Español :
En pleno corazón del pinar de Grand-Village-Plage, se ha trazado una pista de fitness de 2 km que permite estirar las piernas disfrutando de la naturaleza.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-11 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme