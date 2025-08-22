Parcours thématique Sapicéa La Chapelle-d’Abondance Haute-Savoie

Parcours thématique Sapicéa

Parcours thématique Sapicéa Route de Chevenne 74360 La Chapelle-d’Abondance Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Suivez le personnage de Sapicéa, imaginé par les écoliers Chapellans et apprenez à connaître le milieu forestier et les paysages environnants.

English : Thematic route: Sapicéa

Follow the character of Sapicéa, imagined by Chapellans schoolchildren and get to know the forest environment and the surrounding landscapes through five informative and fun panels.

Deutsch :

Folgen Sie der Figur Sapicéa, die von den Chapellans-Schülern erdacht wurde, und lernen Sie den Wald und die umliegenden Landschaften kennen.

Italiano :

Seguite il personaggio di Sapicéa, immaginato dagli scolari di Chapellan, e imparate a conoscere l’ambiente forestale e i paesaggi circostanti.

Español :

Siga al personaje de Sapicéa, imaginado por los escolares de Chapellán, y conozca el entorno forestal y los paisajes circundantes.

