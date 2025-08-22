Parcours VTT 57 bleu Les étangs Marron Espace FFC Ain Forestière Brénod Ain
Parcours VTT 57 bleu Les étangs Marron Espace FFC Ain Forestière Place de l’Eglise 01110 Brénod Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Circuit offrant un paysage varié forêts de sapins, pâturages et les fameux étangs marrons.
https://www.hautbugey-tourisme.com/ +33 4 74 12 11 57
English :
Circuit offering a varied landscape: fir forests, pastures and the famous brown ponds.
Deutsch :
Rundweg, der eine abwechslungsreiche Landschaft bietet: Tannenwälder, Weiden und die berühmten braunen Teiche.
Italiano :
Questo percorso offre un paesaggio vario: foreste di abeti, pascoli e i famosi stagni marroni.
Español :
Esta ruta ofrece un paisaje variado: bosques de abetos, pastos y los famosos estanques marrones.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-31 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey source Apidae Tourisme