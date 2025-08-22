Patrimoine à cheval en Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel Etape 3/3 Le Val-Saint-Père Le Mont-Saint-Michel Le Val-Saint-Père Manche

Patrimoine à cheval en Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel Etape 3/3 Le Val-Saint-Père Le Mont-Saint-Michel

Durée : 360 Distance : 32000.0 Tarif :

D’une superficie de 500 kilomètres, la Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel s’étend de la Pointe du Grouin en Bretagne à Champeaux

en Normandie. Elle appartient au club des plus belles baies du monde et a été classée au patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO en 1979. Elle est le théâtre des plus grandes marées d’Europe et abrite une multitude d’espèces animales.

English : Patrimoine à cheval en Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel Etape 3/3 Le Val-Saint-Père Le Mont-Saint-Michel

Covering an area of 500 kilometres, the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel stretches from the Pointe du Grouin in Brittany to Champeaux

in Normandy. It belongs to the club of the most beautiful bays in the world and was classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. It is the scene of the highest tides in Europe and is home to a multitude of animal species.

Deutsch :

Die 500 km lange Bucht von Mont-Saint-Michel erstreckt sich von Pointe du Grouin in der Bretagne bis nach Champeaux

in der Normandie. Sie gehört zum Club der schönsten Buchten der Welt und wurde 1979 von der UNESCO zum Weltkulturerbe erklärt. Sie ist Schauplatz der größten Gezeiten in Europa und beherbergt eine Vielzahl von Tierarten.

Italiano :

Con una superficie di 500 chilometri, la baia di Mont-Saint-Michel si estende dalla Pointe du Grouin in Bretagna a Champeaux

in Normandia. Appartiene al club delle baie più belle del mondo ed è stata classificata come Patrimonio dell’Umanità dell’UNESCO nel 1979. È teatro delle maree più alte d’Europa e ospita una moltitudine di specie animali.

Español :

Con una superficie de 500 kilómetros, la bahía del Mont-Saint-Michel se extiende desde la Pointe du Grouin en Bretaña hasta Champeaux

en Normandía. Pertenece al club de las bahías más bellas del mundo y fue clasificada como Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO en 1979. Es el escenario de las mareas más altas de Europa y alberga multitud de especies animales.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme