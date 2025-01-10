Périgueux-Abbaye de Chancelade-Périgueux en écomobilité Périgueux Dordogne

Le parcours est situé en voie verte depuis la gare de Périgueux jusqu’à l’abbaye. Sur un ancien chemin de halage, cette voie verte permet également de rejoindre la cathédrale Saint Front en prenant à gauche. Le canal a été creusé au XIXème siècle pour faciliter la navigation .

The route is located on a greenway from the train station of Périgueux to the abbey. On an old towpath, this greenway also allows you to reach the Saint Front cathedral by turning left. The canal was dug in the 19th century to facilitate navigation.

Die Strecke verläuft als grüner Weg vom Bahnhof Périgueux bis zur Abtei. Auf einem alten Treidelpfad kann man auf diesem grünen Weg auch die Kathedrale Saint Front erreichen, wenn man links abbiegt. Der Kanal wurde im 19. Jahrhundert gegraben, um die Schifffahrt zu erleichtern .

Il percorso si trova su una strada verde che va dalla stazione di Périgueux all’abbazia. Su un’antica strada alzaia, questa greenway permette anche di raggiungere la cattedrale di Saint Front svoltando a sinistra. Il canale fu scavato nel XIX secolo per facilitare la navigazione.

La ruta se encuentra en una vía verde que va desde la estación de Périgueux hasta la abadía. En un antiguo camino de sirga, esta vía verde también permite llegar a la catedral de Saint Front girando a la izquierda. El canal se excavó en el siglo XIX para facilitar la navegación.

