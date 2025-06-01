Philippe Avron et les clochers du Thelle La Corne-en-Vexin Oise

Philippe Avron et les clochers du Thelle La Corne-en-Vexin Oise vendredi 1 août 2025.

Philippe Avron et les clochers du Thelle A pieds Difficile

Philippe Avron et les clochers du Thelle Rue de la Mairie 60240 La Corne-en-Vexin Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : 270 Distance : 19900.0 Tarif :

Allez à la rencontre de Philippe Avron qui a légué sa maison à Hardivillers-en-Vexin afin d’en faire un lieu culturel de création et de rencontres. Fin septembre, les Journées Avron vous invitent à un festival pluridisciplinaire. La promenade est ponctuée des clochers de Bachivillers, Enencourt-le-Sec, Porcheux et Hardivillers.

English : Philippe Avron et les clochers du Thelle

Meet Philippe Avron, who bequeathed his house to Hardivillers-en-Vexin as a cultural venue for creation and encounters. At the end of September, the Journées Avron invite you to a multi-disciplinary festival. The walk is punctuated by the bell towers of Bachivillers, Enencourt-le-Sec, Porcheux and Hardivillers.

Deutsch : Philippe Avron et les clochers du Thelle

Lernen Sie Philippe Avron kennen, der sein Haus in Hardivillers-en-Vexin vermacht hat, um es zu einem kulturellen Ort des Schaffens und der Begegnung zu machen. Ende September laden Sie die Avron-Tage zu einem multidisziplinären Festival ein. Der Spaziergang wird von den Kirchtürmen von Bachivillers, Enencourt-le-Sec, Porcheux und Hardivillers unterbrochen.

Italiano :

Incontrate Philippe Avron, che ha lasciato in eredità la sua casa a Hardivillers-en-Vexin per trasformarla in un centro culturale di creazione e incontro. Alla fine di settembre, le Giornate di Avron vi invitano a un festival multidisciplinare. La passeggiata è scandita dai campanili di Bachivillers, Enencourt-le-Sec, Porcheux e Hardivillers.

Español : Philippe Avron et les clochers du Thelle

Conozca a Philippe Avron, que legó su casa a Hardivillers-en-Vexin para convertirla en un centro cultural de creación y encuentro. A finales de septiembre, las Jornadas Avron le invitan a un festival multidisciplinar. El paseo está jalonado por los campanarios de Bachivillers, Enencourt-le-Sec, Porcheux y Hardivillers.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-23 par SIM Hauts-de-France