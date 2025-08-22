PLAN DE FONTMORT Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle Lozère

PLAN DE FONTMORT Marche nordique Facile

PLAN DE FONTMORT Plan de Fontmort 48110 Saint-Martin-de-Lansuscle Lozère Occitanie

Durée : 165 Distance : 7000.0 Tarif :

Adaptez votre équipement aux conditions météo du jour. N’oubliez pas que le temps change vite en montagne. Pensez à emporter de l’eau en quantité suffisante, de bonnes chaussures et un chapeau. Refermez les clôtures et les portillons après votre passage.

Facile

+33 4 66 45 81 94

English :

Adapt your equipment to the day’s weather conditions. Don’t forget that mountain weather changes quickly. Remember to bring plenty of water, good footwear and a hat. Close fences and gates after you leave.

Deutsch :

Passen Sie Ihre Ausrüstung an die Wetterbedingungen des Tages an. Denken Sie daran, dass sich das Wetter in den Bergen schnell ändert. Denken Sie daran, ausreichend Wasser, gute Schuhe und eine Kopfbedeckung mitzunehmen. Schließen Sie Zäune und Tore nach Ihrem Aufenthalt.

Italiano :

Adattare l’attrezzatura alle condizioni meteorologiche della giornata. Non dimenticate che in montagna il tempo cambia rapidamente. Ricordate di portare con voi acqua in abbondanza, buone calzature e un cappello. Chiudete i recinti e i cancelli dopo essere usciti.

Español :

Adapta tu equipo a las condiciones meteorológicas del día. No olvide que el tiempo cambia rápidamente en la montaña. Acuérdate de llevar agua en abundancia, buen calzado y gorra. Cierra las vallas y las puertas después de salir.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-17 par CDT Lozère