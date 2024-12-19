PR 38 Les Sept Bois Saint-Ennemond Allier
PR 38 Les Sept Bois Saint-Ennemond Allier vendredi 1 août 2025.
PR 38 Les Sept Bois
PR 38 Les Sept Bois Place de l’église 03400 Saint-Ennemond Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Cette promenade vous fera découvrir des paysages variés entre bois, étangs et terres agricoles, au coeur de la commune de Saint-Ennemond.
http://www.moulins-tourisme.com/ +33 4 70 44 14 14
English :
This walk will take you through a varied landscape of woods, ponds and farmland, in the heart of the Saint-Ennemond commune.
Deutsch :
Diese Wanderung führt Sie durch abwechslungsreiche Landschaften zwischen Wäldern, Teichen und landwirtschaftlichen Flächen im Herzen der Gemeinde Saint-Ennemond.
Italiano :
Questa passeggiata vi porterà attraverso un paesaggio variegato di boschi, stagni e terreni agricoli nel cuore di Saint-Ennemond.
Español :
Este paseo le llevará a través de un paisaje variado de bosques, estanques y tierras de cultivo en el corazón de Saint-Ennemond.
