PR N°13 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Charente-Maritime
vendredi 1 août 2025.
PR N°13 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan
PR N°13 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Centre Social Georges Brassens 17200 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Au départ du centre social Georges Brassens, la balade vous emmène au gré des chemins et de la forêt.
https://royanatlantique.loopi-velo.fr/parcours/a-pied/99375cd9-7283-4542-90c7-4f63983eb3b1/pr13-de-la-queue-a-l-ane +33 5 46 08 21 00
English :
Departing from the Georges Brassens social center, the walk takes you along paths and through the forest.
Deutsch :
Ausgehend vom Sozialzentrum Georges Brassens führt Sie der Spaziergang entlang der Wege und durch den Wald.
Italiano :
Partendo dal centro sociale Georges Brassens, la passeggiata si snoda lungo sentieri e attraverso la foresta.
Español :
Con salida del centro social Georges Brassens, el paseo discurre por senderos y a través del bosque.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-29 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme