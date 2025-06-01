PR N°13 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Charente-Maritime

PR N°13 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Charente-Maritime vendredi 1 août 2025.

PR N°13 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan

PR N°13 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Centre Social Georges Brassens 17200 Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Au départ du centre social Georges Brassens, la balade vous emmène au gré des chemins et de la forêt.

https://royanatlantique.loopi-velo.fr/parcours/a-pied/99375cd9-7283-4542-90c7-4f63983eb3b1/pr13-de-la-queue-a-l-ane +33 5 46 08 21 00

English :

Departing from the Georges Brassens social center, the walk takes you along paths and through the forest.

Deutsch :

Ausgehend vom Sozialzentrum Georges Brassens führt Sie der Spaziergang entlang der Wege und durch den Wald.

Italiano :

Partendo dal centro sociale Georges Brassens, la passeggiata si snoda lungo sentieri e attraverso la foresta.

Español :

Con salida del centro social Georges Brassens, el paseo discurre por senderos y a través del bosque.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-29 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme