PR1 La boucle du Village Saint-Nauphary Tarn-et-Garonne

PR1 La boucle du Village

PR1 La boucle du Village 907 Route d’Albi 82370 Saint-Nauphary Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Le chemin forme une courte boucle praticable pour tous.

En passant par le lieu dit Pain de sucre , dans un paysage vallonné entre champs et bois, vous longerez le ruisseau de Las Marios qui marque la limite entre Saint-Nauphary et Montauban.

+33 5 63 63 60 60

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : PR1 The Village Loop

The path forms a short loop suitable for everyone.

Passing through the area known as Pain de Sucre (Sugarloaf), in a hilly landscape between fields and woods, you will follow the Las Marios stream, which marks the border between Saint-Nauphary and Montauban.

Deutsch :

Der Weg bildet eine kurze Schleife, die für alle begehbar ist.

Über den Ort Pain de sucre (Zuckerhut), in einer hügeligen Landschaft zwischen Feldern und Wäldern, gehen Sie am Bach Las Marios entlang, der die Grenze zwischen Saint-Nauphary und Montauban markiert.

Italiano :

Il percorso forma un breve anello adatto a tutti.

Passando per la località nota come Pain de sucre , in un paesaggio collinare di campi e boschi, si segue il torrente Las Marios, che segna il confine tra Saint-Nauphary e Montauban.

Español : PR1 El circuito del pueblo

El sendero forma un circuito corto apto para todos los públicos.

Atravesando la zona conocida como Pain de Sucre , en un paisaje montañoso entre campos y bosques, seguirá el arroyo de Las Marios, que marca el límite entre Saint-Nauphary y Montauban.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-01-30 par Tarn-et-Garonne Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme