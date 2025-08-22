Promenade confort Sentier du lac et randocroquis des rives du Coisétan Sainte-Hélène-du-Lac Savoie

Promenade confort Sentier du lac et randocroquis des rives du Coisétan

Promenade confort Sentier du lac et randocroquis des rives du Coisétan 73800 Sainte-Hélène-du-Lac Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Le lac de Sainte Hélène, espace naturel préservé aux berges sauvages vous permettra d’admirer sa faune, sa flore, l’Arclusaz et le Granier.

Un sentier »randocroquis » accessible aux dessinateurs débutants ou confirmés vous est également proposé.

http://www.tourisme.coeurdesavoie.fr/ +33 4 79 25 53 12

English : Easy-going walk: Lakeside path and Randocroquis art path on the banks of the Coisétan

The Lac de Sainte Hélène is a protected natural space with unspoilt banks where you can admire its fauna and flora, the Arclusaz and the Granier. There is also the Randocroquis art path which is accessible to both novice and expert sketchers.

Deutsch : Promenade confort Sentier du lac et randocroquis des rives du Coisétan

Der See von Sainte Hélène, ein geschützter Naturraum mit wilden Ufern, bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, seine Fauna und Flora, den Arclusaz und den Granier zu bewundern

Ein Pfad »randocroquis », der sowohl für Anfänger als auch für erfahrene Zeichner zugänglich ist, wird Ihnen ebenfalls angeboten.

Italiano :

Il lago di Sainte Hélène, un’area naturale preservata con sponde selvagge, vi permetterà di ammirare la sua fauna, la sua flora, l’Arclusaz e il Granier

È disponibile anche un percorso randocroquis per i principianti o per i disegnatori esperti.

Español : Promenade confort Sentier du lac et randocroquis des rives du Coisétan

El lago de Sainte Hélène, espacio natural preservado con orillas salvajes, le permitirá admirar su fauna, su flora, el Arclusaz y el Granier

También hay un sendero de randocroquis para los principiantes o los dibujantes experimentados.

