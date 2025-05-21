Promenade Hansi Duttlenheim Bas-Rhin
Promenade Hansi Duttlenheim Bas-Rhin vendredi 1 août 2025.
Promenade Hansi
Promenade Hansi rue Louise Weiss 67120 Duttlenheim Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 60 Distance : 700.0 Tarif :
Balade agréable sur chemin stabilisé
http://www.duttlenheim.fr/ +33 3 88 50 80 10
English :
Pleasant stroll on stabilized path
Deutsch :
Angenehmer Spaziergang auf befestigtem Weg
Italiano :
Piacevole passeggiata su sentiero stabilizzato
Español :
Agradable paseo por un camino estabilizado
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-21 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace