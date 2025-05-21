Promenade Hansi Duttlenheim Bas-Rhin

Promenade Hansi rue Louise Weiss 67120 Duttlenheim Bas-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 60 Distance : 700.0 Tarif :

Balade agréable sur chemin stabilisé

http://www.duttlenheim.fr/   +33 3 88 50 80 10

English :

Pleasant stroll on stabilized path

Deutsch :

Angenehmer Spaziergang auf befestigtem Weg

Italiano :

Piacevole passeggiata su sentiero stabilizzato

Español :

Agradable paseo por un camino estabilizado

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-21 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace