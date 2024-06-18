Rando Clim Sentier ENS Prairie de Cherré Aubigné Racan Aubigné-Racan Sarthe

Rando Clim Sentier ENS Prairie de Cherré Aubigné Racan

Durée : Distance : 1700.0

Parcours de 1,6 km, sur un site classé Espace Naturel Sensible qui allie la préservation du patrimoine naturel et du patrimoine archéologique (site gallo-romain du IIème et IIIème siècle après JC).

+33 2 43 38 16 60

English :

A 1.6 km route, on a site classified as a Sensitive Natural Area, which combines the preservation of natural and archaeological heritage (Gallo-Roman site dating from the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD).

Deutsch :

1,6 km lange Strecke auf einem als Espace Naturel Sensible klassifizierten Gelände, das die Erhaltung des Naturerbes und des archäologischen Erbes (gallo-römische Stätte aus dem 2. und 3. Jahrhundert n. Chr.) miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Un percorso di 1,6 km in un sito classificato come Area Naturale Sensibile, che combina la conservazione del patrimonio naturale e archeologico (sito gallo-romano del II e III secolo d.C.).

Español :

Recorrido de 1,6 km en un paraje clasificado como Espacio Natural Sensible, que combina la preservación del patrimonio natural y arqueológico (yacimiento galo-romano de los siglos II y III d.C.).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-06-18 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire