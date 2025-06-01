Randonnée Circuit des poètes (Saint-Salvadou) Le Bas Ségala Aveyron
Cette randonnée est entourée par trois hameaux autour de Saint-Salvadou où sont nés trois poètes occitans Justin Bessou félibrige et ami de Frédéric Mistral, Henri de Lestang et André Pradel.
English :
This hike is surrounded by three hamlets around Saint-Salvadou, the birthplace of three Occitan poets: Justin Bessou félibrige and friend of Frédéric Mistral, Henri de Lestang and André Pradel.
Deutsch :
Diese Wanderung ist von drei Weilern rund um Saint-Salvadou umgeben, in denen drei okzitanische Dichter geboren wurden: Justin Bessou, Felibrige und Freund von Frédéric Mistral, Henri de Lestang und André Pradel.
Italiano :
Questa passeggiata è circondata da tre frazioni intorno a Saint-Salvadou, luogo di nascita di tre poeti occitani: Justin Bessou, félibrige e amico di Frédéric Mistral, Henri de Lestang e André Pradel.
Español :
Este paseo está rodeado por tres aldeas en torno a Saint-Salvadou, cuna de tres poetas occitanos: Justin Bessou, félibrige y amigo de Frédéric Mistral, Henri de Lestang y André Pradel.
