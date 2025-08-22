RANDONNÉE CYCLOTOURISTIQUE LA FRESNAYE/ CHEDOUET BOURG-LE-ROI Villeneuve-en-Perseigne Sarthe
Durée : Distance : 37500.0 Tarif :
Sur un circuit facile, venez découvrir ce que le Nord Sarthe vous cache !
+33 2 43 97 60 63
English :
On an easy circuit, come and discover what Northern Sarthe is hiding from you!
Deutsch :
Auf einer leichten Strecke entdecken Sie, was der Norden der Sarthe für Sie bereithält!
Italiano :
Su un circuito facile, venite a scoprire cosa nasconde la Sarthe Nord!
Español :
En un circuito fácil, ¡venga a descubrir lo que esconde el Sarthe Norte!
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2021-04-23 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire