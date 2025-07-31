Randonnée la chapelle Sainte-Sabine Saint-Étienne-lès-Remiremont Vosges
Le fardeau Saint Christophe 88200 Saint-Étienne-lès-Remiremont Vosges Grand Est
Durée : 105 Distance : 5300.0 Tarif :
Départ le fardeau saint-Christophe
Distance 5,3 km / Durée 1h45 / Dénivelé 137m / Balisage anneau jaune.
Difficulté moyenne
English :
Start: le fardeau saint-Christophe
Distance: 5.3 km / Time: 1h45 / Vertical drop: 137m / Marking: yellow ring.
Deutsch :
Start: le fardeau saint-Christophe
Entfernung: 5,3 km / Dauer: 1h45 / Höhenunterschied: 137m / Markierung: gelber Ring.
Italiano :
Partenza: le fardeau saint-Christophe
Distanza: 5,3 km / Tempo: 1h45 / Dislivello: 137 m / Segnaletica: anello giallo.
Español :
Salida: le fardeau saint-Christophe
Distancia: 5,3 km / Tiempo: 1h45 / Desnivel: 137m / Señalización: anillo amarillo.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-10 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain