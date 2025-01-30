Randonnée la fontaine Stanislas Plombières-les-Bains Vosges

Durée : 180 Distance : 10000.0 Tarif :

Accès Depuis Remiremont, traverser la ville direction le Casino (route d’Aillevillers).

Parking Se garer sur le parking du Casino (ancienne gare).

Distance 10 km / Durée 3 h / Dénivelé 250m / Balisage anneau bleu.

1) Monter entre les deux cascades, en face du Casino et rejoindre, à gauche du Parc Miniatures le départ de la boucle (anneau bleu).

2) Prendre sur la gauche et monter par le sentier vers la Fontaine Stanislas.

3) Continuer en prenant à gauche avant l’hôtel. Passer par le Gros Chêne, rejoindre l’ancien village de Ruaux par des près.

4) S’arrêter à la deille du Sirieux et redescendre à Plombières en traversant les Granges de Plombières, ancien village rattaché à Plombières, et en s’arrêtant au Point de vue des Gardes.

Difficulté moyenne

+33 3 29 66 01 30

English :

Access From Remiremont, cross the city in the direction of the Casino (route d’Aillevillers).

Parking Park on the parking lot of the Casino (old train station).

Distance 10 km / Duration 3 h / Difference in altitude 250m / Marking blue ring.

1) Go up between the two waterfalls, in front of the Casino and join, on the left of the Parc Miniatures, the start of the loop (blue ring).

2) Turn left and go up the path towards the Stanislas Fountain.

3) Continue by turning left before the hotel. Pass by the Gros Chêne, join the old village of Ruaux by the meadows.

4) Stop at the deille du Sirieux and go back down to Plombières by crossing the Granges de Plombières, an old village attached to Plombières, and by stopping at the Point de vue des Gardes.

Deutsch :

Zugang: Von Remiremont aus durchqueren Sie die Stadt in Richtung Casino (route d’Aillevillers).

Parken: Parken Sie auf dem Parkplatz des Casinos (ehemaliger Bahnhof).

Entfernung: 10 km / Dauer: 3 h / Höhenunterschied: 250 m / Markierung: blauer Ring.

1) Gehen Sie zwischen den beiden Wasserfällen gegenüber dem Casino hoch und erreichen Sie links vom Miniaturenpark den Start des Rundwegs (blauer Ring).

2) Halten Sie sich links und gehen Sie auf dem Pfad zur Fontaine Stanislas hinauf.

3) Gehen Sie weiter und biegen Sie vor dem Hotel links ab. Gehen Sie an der Gros Chêne vorbei und erreichen Sie über Wiesen das alte Dorf Ruaux.

4) Halten Sie an der Deille du Sirieux und steigen Sie wieder nach Plombières hinab, indem Sie durch die Granges de Plombières, ein ehemaliges Dorf, das zu Plombières gehörte, gehen und am Aussichtspunkt Les Gardes anhalten.

Italiano :

Accesso: Da Remiremont, attraversare la città in direzione del Casinò (route d’Aillevillers).

Parcheggio: parcheggiare nel parcheggio del Casinò (vecchia stazione).

Distanza: 10 km / Durata: 3 h / Dislivello: 250 m / Segnaletica: anello blu.

1) Salite tra le due cascate, di fronte al Casinò, e raggiungete l’inizio dell’anello (anello blu) a sinistra del Parc Miniatures.

2) Svoltate a sinistra e risalite il sentiero verso la Fontana Stanislas.

3) Proseguire girando a sinistra prima dell’hotel. Passare il Gros Chêne, raggiungere l’antico villaggio di Ruaux presso i prati.

4) Fermarsi alla deille du Sirieux e ridiscendere a Plombières attraversando le Granges de Plombières, un antico villaggio annesso a Plombières, e fermandosi al punto panoramico delle Gardes.

Español :

Acceso: Desde Remiremont, atravesar el pueblo en dirección al Casino (route d’Aillevillers).

Aparcamiento: Aparque en el aparcamiento del Casino (antigua estación).

Distancia: 10 km / Duración: 3 h / Desnivel: 250m / Señalización: anillo azul.

1) Sube entre las dos cascadas, frente al Casino, y únete al inicio del bucle (anillo azul) a la izquierda del Parc Miniatures.

2) Gire a la izquierda y suba por el camino hacia la Fuente de Stanislas.

3) Continúe girando a la izquierda antes del hotel. Pasar por el Gros Chêne, unirse al antiguo pueblo de Ruaux por los prados.

4) Parada en la deille du Sirieux y vuelta a bajar a Plombières atravesando las Granges de Plombières, antiguo pueblo anexo a Plombières, y parando en el mirador de los Gardes.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-30 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain