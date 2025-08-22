Randonnée La vallée du Lieux

Randonnée La vallée du Lieux Place de la mairie 12240 Castanet Aveyron Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Une courte mais intéressante randonnée offrant un panorama exceptionnel sur le Ségala et une approche d’une vallée encore protégée.

https://www.castanet12.fr/ +33 5 65 69 91 04

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A short but interesting hike offering exceptional panoramic views of the Ségala and an approach to a still-protected valley.

Deutsch :

Eine kurze, aber interessante Wanderung mit einem außergewöhnlichen Panorama über die Ségala und einer Annäherung an ein noch geschütztes Tal.

Italiano :

Una breve ma interessante passeggiata che offre eccezionali viste panoramiche sulla Ségala e un avvicinamento a una valle ancora protetta.

Español :

Un paseo corto pero interesante que ofrece unas vistas panorámicas excepcionales del Ségala y una aproximación a un valle aún protegido.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-21 par ADT Aveyron