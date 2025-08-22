Randonnée « La vallée du Lieux » Castanet Aveyron
Randonnée « La vallée du Lieux » Castanet Aveyron vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Randonnée La vallée du Lieux
Randonnée La vallée du Lieux Place de la mairie 12240 Castanet Aveyron Occitanie
Une courte mais intéressante randonnée offrant un panorama exceptionnel sur le Ségala et une approche d’une vallée encore protégée.
https://www.castanet12.fr/ +33 5 65 69 91 04
English :
A short but interesting hike offering exceptional panoramic views of the Ségala and an approach to a still-protected valley.
Deutsch :
Eine kurze, aber interessante Wanderung mit einem außergewöhnlichen Panorama über die Ségala und einer Annäherung an ein noch geschütztes Tal.
Italiano :
Una breve ma interessante passeggiata che offre eccezionali viste panoramiche sulla Ségala e un avvicinamento a una valle ancora protetta.
Español :
Un paseo corto pero interesante que ofrece unas vistas panorámicas excepcionales del Ségala y una aproximación a un valle aún protegido.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-21 par ADT Aveyron