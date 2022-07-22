Randonnée « Le Castrum Saint-Michel » Trets Bouches-du-Rhône

Randonnée « Le Castrum Saint-Michel » Trets Bouches-du-Rhône vendredi 1 août 2025.

Randonnée « Le Castrum Saint-Michel »

Randonnée « Le Castrum Saint-Michel » 13530 Trets Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Durée : 180 Distance : 10000.0 Tarif :

Randonnée au départ du centre-ville de Trets en direction du « Castrum Saint-Michel », ancien village fortifié de Trets où se trouvait le premier château.

http://trets.fr/ +33 4 42 61 23 75

English :

Hike from Trets town center to « Castrum Saint-Michel », the ancient fortified village of Trets where the first castle stood.

Deutsch :

Wanderung vom Stadtzentrum von Trets aus in Richtung « Castrum Saint-Michel », dem ehemaligen befestigten Dorf von Trets, in dem sich die erste Burg befand.

Italiano :

Escursione dal centro di Trets verso il « Castrum Saint-Michel », l’antico villaggio fortificato di Trets dove si trovava il primo castello.

Español :

Camine desde el centro de Trets hacia el « Castrum Saint-Michel », el antiguo pueblo fortificado de Trets donde se encontraba el primer castillo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-07-22 par Provence Tourisme / Office de Tourisme de Trets