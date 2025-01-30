Randonnée le poterlacat au fil de l’eau Saint-Amé Vosges

Accès Depuis Remiremont, se rendre à Saint-Amé. Au centre du village (en face de l’église), tourner à gauche, direction la mairie.

Parking Se garer vers la mairie.

Distance 1,9km / Durée 45min / Dénivelé 18m / Balisage anneau et Poterlacat bleus.

Suivez ce sentier qui vous fait également emprunter le parcours pêche labellisé « Passion Truite Fario » le long de la Cleurie.

English :

Access: From Remiremont, drive to Saint-Amé. In the village center (opposite the church), turn left towards the town hall.

Parking: Park near the town hall.

Distance: 1.9km / Time: 45min / Vertical rise: 18m / Marking: blue ring and Poterlacat.

Follow this path, which also takes you along the « Passion Truite Fario » fishing trail along the Cleurie.

Deutsch :

Zugang: Von Remiremont aus fahren Sie nach Saint-Amé. In der Dorfmitte (gegenüber der Kirche) links abbiegen, Richtung Rathaus.

Parkplatz: Parken Sie in Richtung des Rathauses.

Entfernung: 1,9km / Dauer: 45min / Höhenunterschied: 18m / Markierung: Blauer Ring und Poterlacat.

Folgen Sie diesem Weg, der Sie auch über die Angelstrecke mit dem Gütesiegel « Passion Truite Fario » entlang des Flusses Cleurie führt.

Italiano :

Accesso: Da Remiremont, raggiungere Saint-Amé. Nel centro del paese (di fronte alla chiesa), girare a sinistra verso il municipio.

Parcheggio: parcheggiare vicino al municipio.

Distanza: 1,9 km / Tempo: 45min / Dislivello: 18m / Segnaletica: anello blu e Poterlacat.

Seguite questo sentiero, che vi porta anche lungo il percorso di pesca « Passion Truite Fario » lungo le Cleurie.

Español :

Acceso: Desde Remiremont, dirección Saint-Amé. En el centro del pueblo (frente a la iglesia), gire a la izquierda hacia el ayuntamiento.

Aparcamiento: Aparcar cerca del ayuntamiento.

Distancia: 1,9km / Tiempo: 45min / Desnivel: 18m / Señales: anillo azul y Poterlacat.

Siga este camino, que también le llevará por el sendero de pesca « Passion Truite Fario » a lo largo de la Cleurie.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-30 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain